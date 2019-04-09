Suspect faces charges in missing child hoax

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The man accused of pretending to be a missing Illinois child has been ordered to remain in jail pending further trial.
Brian Rini appeared in federal court Tuesday where he was ordered to remain in jail.
The 23-year-old is charged with lying to federal agents last week after claiming he was Timmothy Pitzen, a boy who went missing in Illinois in 2011 when he was six years old.
Rini was found in northern Kentucky by concerned residents and later told FBI agents he was Pitzen and had just escaped his captors.
FBI agents disproved his claims with a DNA test, which confirmed he was Rini, who is from Medina, Ohio.
The DNA test also revealed Rini’s lengthy criminal history, with him having been released from prison just a month ago after serving time for burglary and vandalism.