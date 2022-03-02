National Problem Gambling Awareness Month begins

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 1, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —March 1st is the start of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

It’s an effort dedicated to increase awareness of problem gambling. That includes prevention, treatment, and recovery services. Problem gambling is the continuation of gambling despite negative, personal, social, and financial consequences.

There are warning signs to look out for, including spending more time gambling, bet sizes increasing, or borrowing money.

“Like anything whether it’s a substance or problem gambling, as an adult, making sure you understand what problem gambling is, and the issues around it and being able to talk to youth about it,” said Josephine County Prevention and Treatment Services Manager, Shawn Martinez.

Martinez says treatment for problem gambling is free to anyone who needs it.

She urges anyone looking for help to reach out to the Josephine County prevention team, or Options for southern Oregon.

