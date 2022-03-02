President Biden delivers 2022 State Of The Union address Posted by Newsroom Staff March 1, 2022 Watch as President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address live at the United States Capitol. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Politics State of the Union Newsroom Staff March 1, 2022 Previous Article National Problem Gambling Awareness Month begins