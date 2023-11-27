Nature’s Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights in Brookings

Posted by Maximus Osburn November 26, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – On the coast, Nature’s Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights, in Brookings, is open for the season.

At Azalea State Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy and walk through an array of festive decorations, fitting for the holidays.

It is open nightly, until December 27th.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will also be making appearances, every Friday and Saturday night.

Its 3 bucks for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Maximus Osburn
