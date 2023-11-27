MEDFORD, Ore. – On the coast, Nature’s Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights, in Brookings, is open for the season.

At Azalea State Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy and walk through an array of festive decorations, fitting for the holidays.

It is open nightly, until December 27th.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will also be making appearances, every Friday and Saturday night.

Its 3 bucks for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

To find out more click here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.