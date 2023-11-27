Rogue Disposal & Recycling increasing rates next year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Disposal customers can expect to pay a little more next year.

The company cited rising costs, associated with inflation as the reason for the rate adjustment.

Starting January 1st, customers will see a 3.8% increase for all commercial and residential services.

For example, residential customers with a 35-gallon recycling bin will see an increase of 93-cents per month inside city limits, or 99-cents per month if they live outside city limits.

Staff say that the increase is based off of the consumer price index, which is published by the federal government.

Rogue Disposal & Recycling’s Garry Penning said, “we’re trying to have smaller price increases each year so that we avoid every four, or five or ten years, a huge price increase that is just harder for people to budget for.”

Rogue disposal staff also say that their services are expanding.

They tell us that they’re able to take in more recyclable material, like mixed waste-paper.

They say this is the perfect time with the holidays around the corner, you can recycle your gift-wrapping waste as long as it is not foil.

