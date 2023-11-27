Shore Acres State Park getting into the holiday spirit

MEDFORD, Ore. – Out on the coast, Shore Acres State Park, near Coos Bay, will now help you get into the holiday spirit, with thousands of lights decorating the areas in the park.

The Shore Acres Holiday Lights event opened on Thanksgiving Day and will continue until New Year’s Eve.

The tradition has been with the park since 1987, when citizens decided to decorate the park with 6,000 lights.

Now, the event boasts over 325,000 lights, animated sculptures, 26 Christmas trees from local businesses and to top it off visitors can enjoy some cookies and cider.

Staff at Oregon Adventure Coast, who are familiar with the event, say that it is a truly unique experience.

Oregon Adventure Coast’s Janice Langlinais said, “when you go, if you can go at the earlier hours and you see the change of light from daylight to dusk to dark, the lights just light up the whole park, it’s magical. You can hear the ocean roaring just against the cliffs because it’s not very far.”

If you’re planning to visit, you’ll have to plan ahead.

The Lights Festival is only open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with reserved parking time slots.

The only cost is the $5 parking fee.

