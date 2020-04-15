Home
Need medical grade face masks? The Army/Navy Store has over 1,000

MEDFORD, Ore. — Personal protective equipment has been hard to find, but today, the Army/Navy Store received a large shipment of medical grade face masks.

1,050 N-95 masks were delivered to the store today.

They are available for purchase, but the manager says there’s a 3 mask limit per person.

“He got ’em in and he’s selling them less than what he paid for just to help the residents of the valley, cause we know everyone is supposed to have a mask when they go out, but they can’t get any,” said store manager, Dave Ewing.

The store is trying to get more masks delivered.

Ewing also says the owner is looking into donating some of the masks to healthcare workers.

