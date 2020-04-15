Need medical grade face masks? The Army/Navy Store has over 1,000

1,050 N-95 masks were delivered to the store today.
They are available for purchase, but the manager says there’s a 3 mask limit per person.
“He got ’em in and he’s selling them less than what he paid for just to help the residents of the valley, cause we know everyone is supposed to have a mask when they go out, but they can’t get any,” said store manager, Dave Ewing.
The store is trying to get more masks delivered.
Ewing also says the owner is looking into donating some of the masks to healthcare workers.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.