Cave Junction bar responds to OLCC shutdown

After our report yesterday, the bar co-owner tells NBC5 News that’s not the full story.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says it did a spot check at the Sportsman Tavern last week and the bar was open.
However, co-owner Kim Sanders says the bar has been closed to the public since March 17th.
Sanders says employees were there renovating the bar.
He says he gave them a beer and pizza for their hard work and that’s when the inspector showed up.
“It was not anything intentional. It was an employer rewarding his employees for a good day of work. I swear I was not aware I was breaking the law, the door was locked, the public was not here,” said Sanders.
He says the bar is getting a lawyer and will challenge the OLCC’s claim.
