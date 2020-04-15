Home
Cave Junction bar responds to OLCC shutdown

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The OLCC told NBC5 News it closed a Cave Junction bar for violating the governor’s executive order.

After our report yesterday, the bar co-owner tells NBC5 News that’s not the full story.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says it did a spot check at the Sportsman Tavern last week and the bar was open.

However, co-owner Kim Sanders says the bar has been closed to the public since March 17th.

Sanders says employees were there renovating the bar.

He says he gave them a beer and pizza for their hard work and that’s when the inspector showed up.

“It was not anything intentional. It was an employer rewarding his employees for a good day of work. I swear I was not aware I was breaking the law, the door was locked, the public was not here,” said Sanders.

He says the bar is getting a lawyer and will challenge the OLCC’s claim.

