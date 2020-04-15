The Rogue Valley Growers Market introduces social distancing officer

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Growers Market reopened Tuesday.
Two weeks ago the market announced it would be temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
The market took that time to hire a social distancing officer and has implemented new safety measures, including a Social Distancing Officer.
The farmers market reopening in Ashland Tuesday was busy.
Many vendors also kept their distance from customers and didn’t allow them to touch products without purchasing them.
