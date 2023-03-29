Neighbor helps put out hot tub fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bowmont Circle.

An eyewitness said around 10 am they heard a neighbor yelling “are you okay.” They then saw a plume of smoke coming from the house.

He said he ran inside the house to help evacuate someone inside and tried to put out the flames with a garden hose.

“I ran over there, and I opened up the door, didn’t even knock, I opened up the door and told the lady to get her animals and herself out. I asked her if there was a hose on the side of the house, and she said yes, so I ran over, turned the hose on, and started to put the fire out,” said Daniel Snook.

Snook said firefighters showed up five minutes after the 911 call.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an electrical or mechanical failure of a hot tub, on the property’s back porch that spread to the exterior wall and attic of the house.

There were no injuries reported.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.