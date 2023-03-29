Pricing revealed for Medford’s future ‘Rogue X’ community facility

The $76 million Rogue Credit Union Community Complex or Rogue X as the city calls it is expected to be finished late this year or early 2024.

MEDFORD, Ore. –

Medford city councilor Kevin Stine believes it will be the place to go for events in the city.

“We’re already hearing about certain events that are looking into coming here that we didn’t even think about,” he said. “People will come, people will see Medford as a destination to have a convention or different events.”

Recently, the city’s parks and recreation commission approved pricing for the facility.

There will be single day passes available for access to aquatics and events center areas.

For Medford residents, admission for kids under 18 will be $5 and tor adults to get in it’ll cost $7.

A monthly fee option called the ‘Rogue X Pass’ will be $24 a month for kids under 18.

Adults are $35 and a family pass, which includes up to eight people living in a household, is $99.

Stine said there will be other ways for people to use the facility for free.

“Under scholarship fund, every 4th grader will have access to get swimming lessons for free,” he said. “And there could be different events, there could be walk-in events where people will not have to have memberships. There’s going to be the opportunities there for everyone to utilize it in different ways.”

Non-Medford residents can expect to pay 20% more for monthly and day passes.

There will also be basketball courts, an event center and other rental opportunities available.

However, this pricing isn’t final as it may still change before the complex opens.

As we get closer to completion, the city said Rossanley drive, near Rogue X will be closed to traffic for about three weeks starting April 10.

A roundabout at the Cheshire intersection and other required right-of-way improvements are expected to be installed.

More details about the closure are expected to be released by the city next week.

