JoCo power outage may have been caused by break-in according to sheriff

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office believes a power outage in Grants Pass over the weekend was caused by a break-in.

Sheriff Dave Daniel said Pacific Power sent over surveillance video that shows someone breaking into a Pacific Power substation.

He said the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

They will provide more information to the public if necessary.

The cost of the damage to the sub station is currently unknown.

Pacific Power sent a statement on the matter:

“Pacific Power is working along with federal investigators to determine the cause of a recent power outage in the Grants Pass and Roseburg areas Sunday. We take the security of the energy grid seriously. Protecting the nation’s energy grid and ensuring a reliable and affordable supply of energy are top priorities for Pacific Power.”

