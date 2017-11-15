Neighbor living near fatal longboard accident speaks out

Grants Pass, Ore.- A 14-year-old boy from Josephine County is dead after he was hit by an SUV around 7 P.M. last night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Majestic Drive and Elk Lane in Grants Pass.
NBC5 News spoke to one man, Ernie Elmer, who lives directly across from where the 14 year old was hit. He describes the scene last night as loud with many people.
Ernie Elmer says that once he walked outside his home to see the noise, he saw the boy.
“I seen somebody laying in the street,” Elmer says.
Elmer didn’t see the 14-year-old boy get hit but he did see the aftermath at the scene. That aftermath including one woman that he saw attempting to do CPR on the boy.
After living along Elk Lane for four years and seeing how fast people drive by, Elmer says that Elk Lane simply isn’t safe for walking.
“It’s bad enough walking here at day. You don’t wanna be walking here at night.”
Oregon State Police say that the driver who hit the teen is cooperating and has not been charged at this time.