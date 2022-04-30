New café and study space opens next week in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A brand new café and hang-out spot is opening in Ashland. Study Hall is the newest café that provides students a space to spend time with friends, study, and build their own grilled cheese.

They say the space is very student-focused with every student receiving a fifteen percent discount on their orders. Owners say every item on its menu is local and made in-house.

“People can come and plug in their computers and do group projects in the corner, probably the first four or five hours that we are open that’s primarily the largest amount of people its lots of students,” said Noah Werthaiser, Owner of Study Hall.



Study Hall officially opens its doors on May 2nd. Owners tell us that after their soft open of three weeks they’re excited to invite people to build their own grilled cheese with friends.