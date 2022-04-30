Man pleas ‘no contest’ in 2021 greenway homicide case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man entered his plea in a 2021 Jackson County manslaughter case.

Medford police said on March 26, 2021, the body of 46-year-old Aaron Mather was found buried in a shallow grave on the Bear Creek Greenway. It became apparent he died from blunt-force trauma to the head and face.

Several people along the greenway told investigators they believed Richard Kemo John Hall, now44 years old, could have killed Mather due to reported hostility between the men over a woman.

MPD was able to track down the woman who was later interviewed, telling investigators Hall killed Mather.

Eventually, Hall was located on the greenway and tried to run away, but officers were able to catch up to him and make an arrest.

According to Medford police, there were extensive searches for physical evidence linking Hall to the scene. However, those efforts were unsuccessful.

Even with the lack of physical evidence, Hall eventually agreed to enter a plea of “no contest” to manslaughter, meaning he’d be convicted of the charge without admitting guilt.

On the afternoon of April 29, 2022, Hall was sentenced to 180 months in prison, with the first 120 months to be served under Measure 11. He’ll be on parole for three years after he’s released.

Prosecutors said Mather’s family was involved in the plea negotiation.