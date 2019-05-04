New craft coffee shop opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A group of friends with a passion for coffee are making their dreams of owning a craft coffee shop a reality.
Forage Coffee opened this week on the corner of East Main and Hawthorne right next to the park.
With the help of Gofundme and a vision, the owners say they created something artsy and modern.
They all grew up in the Medford area, but say they feel things are outdated downtown and wanted to shake things up.
That’s why they opened the coffee shop inspired by similar ones in Portland and Los Angeles.
“To see it all come together now is truly indescribable, I just look and I reflect and I’m like wow, we really gave it our all,” said Mason Faulconer, owner.
The coffee shop converted from a former gas station took almost a year to build. Aside from coffee, they serve food, merchandise, and plants.
