New dragon to bring good luck to the Jacksonville Chinese New Year Parade

Jacksonville, Ore — The city of Jacksonville is kicking off the Year of the Pig with it’s annual Chinese New Year celebration and this year they’re unveiling their biggest, mightiest, dragon since the celebration began.
The Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association restoring the “Mighty One”, a 61-foot long parade dragon donated to the group by their counterparts in San Francisco.
The dragon was in storage being used for several years in the San Francisco Parade and it needed some care before becoming “parade-ready”.
The Association will debut the dragon tomorrow in Jacksonville’s Chinese New Year Parade.
“A few folks put together, basically brought the mighty one back to life so he’ll be ready to greet everybody and bring good luck to everybody tomorrow” said Jeresa Hren who sits on the Board of the Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association.
The parade itself starts at 10am with plenty of exhibits throughout the city celebrating Chinese culture.
