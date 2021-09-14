New fire named ‘Bear Flat Fire’ currently burning in Klamath River Canyon

KENO, Ore. – The Bear Flat Fire was discovered this afternoon in the Klamath River Canyon between Frain Ranch and Klamath River Campgrounds, approximately 9 miles southwest of Keno.
The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and moving towards Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 50 acres and the cause is under investigation.
The Bear Flat Fire was discovered by a commercial airline and called in at 3:57 p.m. Klamath Falls ODF Engine 8151 spotted the fire at 4:06 p.m. on the northwest side of the Klamath River.
The fire is burning with a high rate of spread in steep, inaccessible terrain and heavy timber. It is moving up the canyon, to the northwest.
There are four engines on scene, as well as two helicopters, two heavy airtankers out of Medford, and two single engine airtankers. More resources are on their way to the fire or on order, including engines, dozers, hand crews, water tenders, and additional air resources.
Campgrounds in the area are closed and the public is asked to stay out of the recreation area. Area residents and visitors are also asked to avoid Topsy Grade Road due to increased traffic from wildland firefighting equipment.
Fire danger remains “Extreme” in Lake and Klamath counties. Extremely dry fuels and seasonal winds can make even a small spark rapidly grow into a large wildfire.
The public is responsible for ensuring that they have reviewed and are aware of the restrictions in place for the landscape they plan to recreate or work on. For all agencies, violation of these prohibitions could result in citations, fines, and even imprisonment, depending on the agency and order.