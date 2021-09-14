Phoenix community weighs in on potential development

PHOENIX, Ore. —The Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency held a special meeting Monday, about the sale of land near Blue Heron Park. The agency is considering selling just over an acre of land near the entrance to the park, to BBMFR LLC.
The company plans to develop the site with an “Upscale RV-park that serves the community.” But there’s some concern in the community over the impact that the development would have on the wetlands, as well as the purpose of the RV park in a city that needs more housing.
The community shared their input in the meeting Monday.
“Phoenix is rising, but it will never be truly strong if it abandons the natural world, lets be part of the solution not another nail in nature’s coffin, we urge reconsideration of the property sale,” said one concerned community member.
Moving forward, the buyer will submit a land use application.
