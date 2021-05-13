New grant funding available for local businesses in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ore. — The Ashland Chamber of Commerce says SOREDI is giving Jackson County businesses grant funding through a new ‘SOCARES 2021’ fund.
Over $1.4 million dollars is available to eligible businesses affected by the move to ‘extreme risk’ on April 30th.
The grant funds are available to 15 Oregon counties, with the money meant to be accessible to all businesses.
Applications for Jackson County businesses will be accepted between May 14th and May 17th.
Click here to access the grant application and to learn more.
