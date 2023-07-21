New intersection cameras in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new intersection camera is being installed this month in Medford.

The intersection at Crater Lake Highway and Delta Waters Road is getting a red light and speed camera.

It’s one of the busiest intersections in the city.

There are only four other intersections in Medford that also have these cameras.

This installation comes as a result of a public survey done by MPD.

The agency tells us that 74% of the public were supportive of these cameras.

MPD Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said “that’s something that we want public input on, we want public buy in and so, we elicit public feedback on that. And what we’ve found is that overwhelmingly, the public has been in support of utilizing technology to facilitate traffic safety.

There was an alternate intersection nearby that MPD described as even more dangerous, but the site is on ODOT (Oregon Dept. of Transfer) property, not the city’s.

They say this intersection was the next best place.

The cameras will be operational next month.

