New kids support group in Grants Pass, Mae’s Group, set to start

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rebecca Moran is a mother of two high school students.
She told me today that she never thought she’d be spearheading Mae’s Hope. A support group for mentally distraught high school kids.
A mother’s own experiences leading her to reach out during this time of virtual learning.
I want my kids back in school,” said Moran. She said the mental health aspect of schools without socialization, is taking a toll on not only her children, but others as well.
“Its something we need to address, parents were not prepared for this.”
As Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, more importance is being placed on getting the vaccine to educators so kids can get back in school.
Moran is now organizing a weekly help group for students ages 13-19.
“The main goal is to build relationships. To tell stories of hope and talk about the new normal.”
She intends to turn the river valley church in grants pass into a safe, socially distanced, meeting area for up to 30 kids who struggle with depression, anxiety and loneliness.
Moran tells me meetings will begin on January 29th and take place every Friday, from 6pm to 730.
To sign up, visit maeshope.com
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.