New Oregon law aims for adult couple equality

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new state law will go into effect January 1st that allows all 18 and older couples to be recognized as Oregon Registered Domestic Partnerships, which includes LGBTQ+ couples

House bill 2032 was passed during Oregon’s 2023 legislative session.

It aims to remove restrictions on all adult couples, by granting them the same rights, benefits and responsibilities as married ones.

Ashland City Council member and founder of SOPride, Gina DuQuenne, is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

She says that she is happy to see legislative progress for all adult Oregonians, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.

DuQuenne said,

“It kind of levels the playing ground and it allows us to have the same rights as everyone else. I love that it is inclusive of all domestic partnerships.”

DuQuenne says that there’s still work to be done for LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Couples looking to become registered domestic partners can go to here.

