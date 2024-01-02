Families celebrate new year at noon in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – Kids didn’t have to stay up past their bedtime to celebrate the new year; that is, if they went to the ScienceWorks Museum in Ashland.

The museum held its annual Noon Year’s Eve, where families enjoyed a wide variety of activities that the museum is well known for.

Kids got to engage in everything science, tech, history and art.

And they all counted down the clock till 12 p.m.

ScienceWorks staff say that after facing adversity with the pandemic, this year helped them really find their footing.

Board member, Cynthia Salbato said,

“This is the year that we really said we are here, we are open and we want to be the place that our families and our community come to, to get together and celebrate. So, we’ve added a lot of community events this year.”

Staff say that the events will continue in the new year.

They’re looking forward to expanding after school programs, summer camps, events for adults and more.

