New Phoenix-Talent SD music program capturing students attention

January 28, 2022

PHOENIX, Ore. —The Phoenix-Talent School District recently got creative when it needed to fill its music specialist position. The district reached out to one of its long-time partners, Rogue Wold Music.

It decided to bring its interactive Songbird’s program to all Phoenix Talent elementary schools. The program engages students in an interactive way, with songs and dances from around the world, to learn concepts of pitch, scale, and meter.

“The curriculum is very interactive and imaginative and grounded in storytelling and also rhythm and using your voice and an instrument, so it’s just been really well received here,” said Shawna Schleif, Principal of Phoenix Elementary.

All three elementary schools will have the opportunity to participate in the Songbirds program.

