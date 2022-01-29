Phoenix breaks ground on Blue Heron Park playground, lost in Almeda Fire

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 28, 2022

PHOENIX, Ore.—Ground was broken Friday on a project to rebuild Blue Heron Park in Phoenix after it was lost in the Almeda Fire.

The community is taking steps to ensure it will once again have a place to come together, after the tragedy it experienced.

As part of the public assistance FEMA program, 75% of the cost to rebuild will be covered. The remaining 25% will be granted to the city, by Business Oregon.

Mayor Terry Baker says this represents the rising of Phoenix. “Three different play structures, all up to date with all the latest enmities including braille for children with sight disabilities, it’s going to have ramps for children in chairs it’s going to have so much to offer for our kids,” said Baker.

Construction will take place this spring, with a target opening date of this July.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.