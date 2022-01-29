Phoenix breaks ground on Blue Heron Park playground, lost in Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore.—Ground was broken Friday on a project to rebuild Blue Heron Park in Phoenix after it was lost in the Almeda Fire.

The community is taking steps to ensure it will once again have a place to come together, after the tragedy it experienced.

As part of the public assistance FEMA program, 75% of the cost to rebuild will be covered. The remaining 25% will be granted to the city, by Business Oregon.

Mayor Terry Baker says this represents the rising of Phoenix. “Three different play structures, all up to date with all the latest enmities including braille for children with sight disabilities, it’s going to have ramps for children in chairs it’s going to have so much to offer for our kids,” said Baker.

Construction will take place this spring, with a target opening date of this July.