New protective vest unveiled for Search and Rescue dog

entral Point, Ore.- Today the Southern Oregon Kennel Cub showed off the k-9 dog it helped purchase for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the new gear bought for him.
The dogs name is Remco. He came to Jackson County Sheriff’s office two years ago. Remco is a search and rescue dog, who recently joined the S.W.A.T. team.
Today Remco showed locals his tricks and his new $3,000.00 protective vest that helps him work along Sheriffs doing search and rescue, compliments of the Southern Oregon Kennel Cub.
“He’s a tracking tool so he locates people. Lost, missing people. Human scent. He can find articles that people threw in the bush and he can apprehend them if need be,” Deputy Tom Hohl of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office explains.
Remco is one of three dogs in the k-9 unit with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. His new vest will allow him to be better protected during search and rescue.