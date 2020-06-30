New restrictions VA facilities are implementing

Home
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Veterans can expect their next visit to VA facilities in White City or Roseburg to be a little different due to coronavirus.

Veterans will be greeted prior to entering the campus with virus-related questions, as well as getting their temperature checked. The VA is also pushing video doctor appointments when possible.

“It’ll be very similar to what the expectations are within the community. But it’s definitely a different way of doing things on campus,” said Christina Cellura, Chief of Staff for VA SORCC.

The VA has also asked for no additional visitors and for all veterans to wear a mask. If you have any questions or concerns the VA says to call prior to visiting the campus.

