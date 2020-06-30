New restrictions VA facilities are implementing

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Veterans can expect their next visit to VA facilities in White City or Roseburg to be a little different due to coronavirus.
Veterans will be greeted prior to entering the campus with virus-related questions, as well as getting their temperature checked. The VA is also pushing video doctor appointments when possible.
“It’ll be very similar to what the expectations are within the community. But it’s definitely a different way of doing things on campus,” said Christina Cellura, Chief of Staff for VA SORCC.
The VA has also asked for no additional visitors and for all veterans to wear a mask. If you have any questions or concerns the VA says to call prior to visiting the campus.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]