Jackson, Josephine Co. Public Health address concerns amidst increase in cases

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Jackson and Josephine County Public Health came together to address an increase in local cases through Zoom this afternoon.

“Our concern is the vast number of cases we have to track down, contact tracing and ask them to quarantine, make sure they get isolated – but, we also have 4th of July coming up,” said Dr. Jim Shames with Jackson County Public Health.

The health officers announced that in the 29 new cases that came out this past week between both counties, 17 came from a party where people did not social distance.

They want to remind everyone the safest way to celebrate the 4th is to stay at home, however, if you do celebrate, make sure to physically distance and wear masks.

They also say any unnecessary travel is highly discouraged.

