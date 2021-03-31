Home
New winery tasting room could be headed for downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —A proposal brought to the city could mean a new tasting room in downtown Medford. The proposal comes from Rogue Winery.

It’s looking to add a barrel storage structure and wine tasting room. The half an acre space would be located on the corner of North Fir Street and East Fourth Street.

If the proposal is approved by the city Site Plan & Architectural Commission Friday, the applicants can apply for building permits.

