NFL moves Steelers-Chiefs game to Sunday night on NBC due to weather

Due to inclement weather, Sunday morning’s NFL Divisional Playoff Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs has been moved to 5:20 PM PST. This has impacted KOBI’s Sunday (01-15-17) schedule, and because of the late Friday change, your guide may be incorrect. The following is KOBI-TV NBC5’s Sunday schedule:

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. NBC Soccer
10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. NHL Philadelphia vs Washington
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. NFL Turning Point
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. NBC Ski/Snowboard
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. This Old House
3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Dog Tales
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NBC Nightly News
4:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. Football Night in America
5:20 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NFL Playoffs – Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. NBC5 News
9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Small Town Big Deal
9:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. The Wall
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Dateline NBC

