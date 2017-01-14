Medford food truck saved by fire suppression system

Medford, Ore. – An oil fire was quickly put out in a Medford food truck due to the utilization of a fire suppression system.
Ordaz’s Taqueria on 8th and Riverside was the first food truck in Medford to install a fire suppression system in 2016, according to Medford Fire-Rescue.
Firefighters said an accidental flash oil fire stared in the food truck on Friday. The owner activated the suppression system which put out the fire.
The owner and his son were able to escape without harm. After clean up, the truck should be open for business Saturday