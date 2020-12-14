Night training near Klamath Falls this week

Home
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Expect to see and hear more birds in the night sky this week if you’re in the Klamath Falls area.

The 173rd fighter wing will conduct night flying operations starting tomorrow (Monday) and going through Friday.

Night flying is part of the necessary training for student pilots at Kingsley Field and will happen between 4 and 8 p.m.

Most of the flying will be east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights.

Community members can contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have.

