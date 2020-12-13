“Share the Love” adoption event held at SO-Humane this year

MEDFORD, Ore. — The “Share the Love” adoption event is taking place at a new location this year.
It’s normally held at Southern Oregon Subaru, but COVID restrictions moved it this year to the Southern Oregon Humane Society.
38 dogs came in from Fresno on The Saving Train with the hopes of adopting between 40 and 50 pets this weekend.
It’s a challenge adjusting to canceled events and COVID restrictions, but SO-Humane said it’s still finding forever homes for animals.
“The need locally for people adopting has not slowed at all,” Operations Manager, Ryan Johnson, said. “As quickly as always, as quickly as we can get the animals in and get them ready to be adopted, we’ve got people wanting to schedule appointments and come in and adopt them so it’s been really good,” he added.
The event continues Sunday, but no appointments are available.
There might be cancellations, so call 541.779.3215 to see if an appointment opens up.
