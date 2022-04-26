No arrests made in Rogue Valley Mall shooting

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King April 25, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —A shooting at the Rogue Valley Mall late Saturday night, left one person injured, and a community in shock. Police first responded to the report of shots fired on the east side of the mall, shortly before 10:30 Saturday night.

Detectives say at least one victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.  Multiple cars were seen leaving the area when officers arrived on scene.  Monday, police tell us the victim is expected to survive, but no other information is being released about their status.

“This was an altercation between a rival group of juveniles, mainly juveniles and others, they have since left that area, so that area specifically there is no threat to right now,” said Detective-Sgt., Derek Parks with MPD.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Medford Police Department.

The general manager of the mall shared, “The safety of our shoppers, tenants, and employees remains our top priority at the Rogue Valley Mall, and we are continuing to work with local authorities and our security team.

