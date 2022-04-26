OSP reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A Grants Pass resident is dead after a motorcycle crash. Oregon State Police and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on highway 199, at milepost 16, just before one Sunday afternoon.

OSP says, 48-year-old Gregory Williams was driving a motorcycle when it left the roadway and crashed into the highway guardrail. Williams was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. Highway 199 was reduced to 2 lanes for about 3 hour hours following the crash.

One person is also dead after a crash on Highway 542, in Coos County. Just before 3 p-m on Saturday, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 12.

OSP says the preliminary investigation shows a westbound truck, driven by 41-year-old Derek Ellis of Powers, failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the roadway and continued down a 40-foot embankment. Ellis was ejected from the vehicle. Speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

With the two fatal crashes over the weekend, Oregon State Police is reminding drivers to be cautious.

OSP says with the warmer weather, it’s seeing more motorcyclists out. This translates to an uptick in crashes involving cars and motorcyclists.

Captain Stephanie Bigman with OSP says a lot of the crashes are from drivers not seeing motorcyclists.

“People not seeing them and either pulling out in front of them changing lanes into them and the motorcyclists take safety classes but every time they go riding they have to be expecting that a car is gonna pull out and hit them or change lanes into them,” said Captain Bigman.

Her advice to drivers is to pay attention, and really look for motorcyclists.

She says motorcyclists should be wearing the correct safety gear, it could make a difference in surviving a crash.