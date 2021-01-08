No positive COVID-19 cases in JaCo Jail, according to police

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to ensure all members of the community that every effort is being made to safeguard the Adults-In-Custody at the Jackson County Jail from Covid-19 exposure. Beginning with the initial reports of Covid-19 last spring, Sheriff’s Office Administration has worked closely with local, state, and regional authorities to adopt best practices within the facility. Practices have changed regularly to meet the needs of the community, and include enhanced cleaning, screening, and quarantine protocols. To date, no cases of confirmed Covid-19 have been reported within the Jackson County Jail Adult-In-Custody population. Jail staff, including security, support, and medical personnel, are working together and committed to ensuring that this group remains as safe as possible through this pandemic. The Jackson County Health Department and Oregon Health Authority are tracking numbers of any cases with a connection to employees of the Sheriff’s Office. Information on those cases is available on the OHA website.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]