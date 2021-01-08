Home
No positive COVID-19 cases in JaCo Jail, according to police

No positive COVID-19 cases in JaCo Jail, according to police

Local News Top Stories ,
MEDFORD, Ore. – After OHA confirmed Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office had at least 23 positive COVID-19 cases many questioned if the illness got into the jail. The agency said in a Facebook post-Friday afternoon since the start of the pandemic they have increased cleaning, screening, and quarantine protocols. It also said there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Jackson Co. Jail Adult-In-Custody. Below is the full statement.
 The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to ensure all members of the community that every effort is being made to safeguard the Adults-In-Custody at the Jackson County Jail from Covid-19 exposure. Beginning with the initial reports of Covid-19 last spring, Sheriff’s Office Administration has worked closely with local, state, and regional authorities to adopt best practices within the facility. Practices have changed regularly to meet the needs of the community, and include enhanced cleaning, screening, and quarantine protocols. To date, no cases of confirmed Covid-19 have been reported within the Jackson County Jail Adult-In-Custody population. Jail staff, including security, support, and medical personnel, are working together and committed to ensuring that this group remains as safe as possible through this pandemic. The Jackson County Health Department and Oregon Health Authority are tracking numbers of any cases with a connection to employees of the Sheriff’s Office. Information on those cases is available on the OHA website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »