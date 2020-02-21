Non-profit asks Jackson Co. Commissioners for 24/7 psychiatric crisis center

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local mental health organization is asking for a 24-7 psychiatric crisis center in Jackson County.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon or NAMI says the facility would provide emergency treatment and stabilization.
NAMI says the facility is essential whether or not the county’s new jail proposal makes it on the May ballot, something County Commissioners are expected to vote on next week.
NAMI previously said it’s not against building a new county jail, but had concerns that people with mental health issues would wind up in a jail cell instead of getting the care they need.
NAMI is presenting the idea of a 24-7 psychiatric facility to county commissioners at a public hearing next Wednesday.
That’s also the final day for public comment on the jail proposal.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.