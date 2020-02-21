Two puppies found safe after rollover crash

WONDER, Ore. — Two puppies lost in a rollover crash on Sunday are now home safe with their owners.
Rural Metro Fire was asking people in Josephine County to watch out for the pups after a crash Sunday night near Hayes Hill on Redwood Highway.
The agency says two people were in the car with their four Belgian Malinois puppies.
The driver and passenger were able to get out and were treated at the hospital for their injuries.
One of their puppies did not survive the crash, another was found soon after the crash.
At the time, the other two puppies were missing.
On Thursday night, the agency says the remaining two puppies were found healthy and are back home.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.