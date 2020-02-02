Home
Non-profit political group hosts ‘Postcards for the Planet’

MEDFORD, Ore. — People from all over the valley gathered this afternoon to write “Postcards for the Planet.”

The event is hosted monthly by the non-profit political group Oregon District 2 – Indivisible.

Locals came to the Medford Library today to write postcards to Oregon senators about climate change, while munching on snacks and discussing politics.

“It’s been a really good thing to do, to get together with friends who have a similar view and write postcards together to our legislators,” said Oregon District 2 – Indivisible member, Jeanne Chouard.

Anyone wanting to write postcards with the group in the future, can visit ord2indivisible.org for more information.

