Non-profit raising money for families affected by coronavirus

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A local non-profit is continuing its work, giving back to the community and helping people make ends meet during the pandemic.

United Way of Jackson County has now raised over $352,000. The organization says it’s given out over $245,000 to people in Jackson County.
“A lot of those people who have never asked for help before need some help with their utility bills or their rent or their car payments because they weren’t very far ahead,” said CEO, Dee Anne Everson.

