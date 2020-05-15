Josephine County estimates $1 million in losses due to COVID-19

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County estimates the county has lost over one million dollars, due to coronavirus.
According to Commissioner Lily Morgan, about 30 percent of the losses come from increased personnel and operating costs while the other 70 comes from lost revenue. Morgan said departments like the fairgrounds and parks and recreation make money from use and events. So some county departments didn’t produce any revenue during the closure.
“It’s going to be a slow ramping up of what we’re able to do and having to determine what adjustments will be made,” Josephine County Commissioner, Lily Morgan said.
Morgan said the State Emergency Board is voting tomorrow on whether to distribute Federal CARES act funds. She said those funds would help close the gap for Josephine County.
