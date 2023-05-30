North and South Medford High School bands perform in Washington, D.C.

Video courtesy of the Kiene family.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nearly 200 North and South Medford High School marching band students played in the annual National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

Every year, one band from each state is picked to represent their state in the parade.

This year, band directors from both North and South Medford High Schools came together to form the Medford United Marching Band and Color Guard.

North Medford Band Director Steve Kessler said band members had been fundraising for the trip for months. They’ve also had some help from the city of Medford, to make getting there a reality.

Kessler said this is the first time these schools have had the opportunity to represent Oregon on the national stage.

“It feels like a really big deal, it’s so cool to be able to go to such an important place for the biggest parade of the year and get to represent Oregon,” said band member Sarah McMurtrey.

