North and South Medford High School bands set to perform in Washinton DC

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nearly 200 North and South Medford High School students will be flying to Washington DC to play in the annual National Memorial Day Parade.

“It’s been a year of planning and progress and learning and excitement and to be a week away we are excited,” said North Medford’s Band Director, Steve Kessler.

Every year, one band from each state is picked to represent their state in the parade.

This year, band directors from both North and South Medford High Schools, came together to form the Medford United Marching Band and Color Guard.

Kessler said band members have been fundraising for the trip for months. They’ve also had some help from the city of Medford, to make getting there a reality.

“We have a few students who haven’t even flown before so that’s super exciting for them, and just for them to be able to represent Medford and our whole state is a huge honor,” said Kessler.

Kessler said this is the first time these schools have had the opportunity to represent Oregon on the national stage.

“It feels like a really big deal, it’s so cool to be able to go to such an important place for the biggest parade of the year and get to represent Oregon,” said Band Member, Sarah Mcmurtrey.

The two bands met on Monday for one last joint practice before the big trip a few days later.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.