North Medford Senior receives prestigious Presidential Scholarship to Oregon State University

Medford, Ore — It’s crunch time for high school seniors who want to take the next step into college.
Part of that process is applying for scholarships.
“No clue, no clue how they learned it that fast but they did it,” said Senior Dylan Schillinger.
The Oregon State University fight song rang through the halls of North Medford High School Friday.
It’s a song Senior Dylan Schillinger may have to get used to in the future after he was surprised with a big announcement.
“800 students who qualified and only 87 were selected and you [Dylan] were one of those 87,” said Oregon State University Assistant Director of Admissions Amanda Hutchinson.
“I just got surprised by the entire North Medford band and I received the Presidential scholarship from OSU which is $10,000 for 4 years,” said an excited Schillinger.
Dylan, joined by his fellow band mates and his parents, received the $40,000 Presidential Scholarship to Oregon State University.
“We had a number of students who received perfect scores on the SAT, not all of them got this award, 3.99 was the average GPA, so it is the elite top scholarship that a student can receive and Dylan was the top student from North Medford,” said Hutchinson.
Dylan beat out more than 700 other applicants, to win the prestigious award.
“He’s just one of a kind, ever since he was very young, he’s just is always super focused on whatever it is, if it’s family or school, he’s just amazing,” said Schillinger’s mother Susan Schillinger.
Dylan says he plans to pursue biochemistry and become a research scientist.
“It’s hard to process right now, I’m still a little shaky from being called up and receiving it, I think it’ll hit me in a few days of what I just got,” said Schillinger.
That is, after he learns his new fight song.
“I’m excited, this is going to seal the deal for me going to OSU,” said Schillinger.
Dylan is one of four Rogue Valley Seniors receiving the scholarship.
Emily McCallister from South Medford High School also won. As well as Kaiya John and Nicolass VanDerZwan from Ashland High School.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.