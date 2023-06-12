North Medford’s bowling team going to nationals

MEDFORD, Ore. – North Medford High’s bowling team is officially going to nationals for the first time.

Earlier this year North Medford placed in the high school bowling state tournament and qualified for the nationals in Ohio. But there was one problem, they don’t have the funds to get there.

Roxy Ann Lanes stepped in to put on a fundraising event to raise the funds for the team to be able to go to nationals.

Even South Medford participated and raised $1,000 to ensure Medford was represented at nationals.

“As one of the seniors on the team, it’s going to be a really great experience being able to travel with these guys, hanging out in the rented house, and bowling with these guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Charlie Wilson, North Medford Bowling Team.

Wilson said Oregon will be the only state on the west coast represented in nationals on June 15th. A GoFundMe is set up to help cover the teams traveling expenses, if you would like to donate you can do so here.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

