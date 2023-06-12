Police investigating east Medford shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are investigating a shooting that happened in an east Medford park early Saturday morning.

Just after 1 am, police say officers responded to the shooting near Cedar Links Park.

MPD said they located multiple people involved in the incident and learned that one victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they are currently working to identify suspects.

MPD said they’re aware of photos, videos, and narratives being shared on social media but say the sharing of speculative information can hurt an investigation.

Detectives say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.