Northern California non-profit dog rescue and sanctuary operates out of a church and parish

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — An animal rescue in northern California is providing sanctuary for dogs out of a church more than 100-years old.
Nichole Imlay and her business partner, Georgine Murphy, bought and opened up “That Place Called Home” non-profit at the Macdoel Church and Parish in September 2019.
Imlay started rescuing dogs in 2014 while living in Texas.
She moved to Weed two years later with 16 dogs and her husband after he retired from the army.
“We needed that space to be able to take more dogs and not just all into my house or all into her apartment so we could have more room,” Imlay said. “When you look into a dog’s eyes they burn into your soul and I can’t let go, so we do anything we can to get those dogs,” she added.
Georgine and Nichole focus helping veterans, homeless and any dogs who may be older, undesired or to help anyone who can’t afford their dog.
