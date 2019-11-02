November is family caregiver awareness month

MEDFORD, Ore. — November 1st marks the beginning of family caregiver awareness month.
Nearly 41 million people are unpaid caregivers for loved ones who are elderly or disabled.
Adults of all ages are among the ranks of family caregivers according to a 2015 study by A.A.R.P. and The National Alliance for Caregiving.
60% of these caregivers also work a full-time job.
A.A.R.P. Communications & Media Relations Director, Joyce De Monnin, said people don’t realize this affects so many families.
“This is a real job. It’s impacting communities, it impacts employers, it impacts our pocketbook and we need to do what we can to support family
caregivers,” said De Monnin.
De Monnin recommends that family caregivers tell friends and family they need help if they’re struggling.