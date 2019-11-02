JACO Judge’s alleged texts causing stir

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A Jackson County Judge is in the hot seat tonight, after personal text messages used in a civil lawsuit were leaked publicly. Now, some are calling for her resignation.
This week, former Jackson County Commissioner turned blogger, Peter Sage, released text messages he says are between Jackson County Judge Lisa Greif and a former ontrack employee who sued the addiction recovery organization.
Sage tells us he got the information from someone involved in the suit. In the texts, which Sage says Greif acknowledged were sent by her, there was foul language, and a reference to body slamming and killing another judge. The texts also appear to show the judge advising a person in a civil lawsuit against ontrack, using both personal contacts and a ‘mole’ in the media.
Judge Greif was scheduled to be our 5 on 5 interview guest Friday, where we had planned to ask her about the texts. We’d scheduled the interview weeks ago to discuss mental health court. She cancelled the interview with us Friday morning.
We asked her for an interview to respond to this story. She said, “no comment.”
Judge Greif is up for re-election next year.
We reached out multiple times to presiding Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Tim Gerking for comment, we haven’t heard back.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.